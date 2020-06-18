REBusinessOnline

Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on 96-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has broken ground on Hudson Village, a 96-unit affordable housing community in Hollywood. The units will be reserved for residents earning 30, 60 and 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), with rents ranging from $501 to $1,403. The property will offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and each unit will feature a balcony. Communal amenities will include a pool, 6,000-square-foot pool deck, clubhouse, media center, fitness center, bike storage and a three-story parking garage with 122 parking spaces. Residents will also have access to an adult literacy program, employment assistance program and a financial management program. The asset is situated at 901 S. Federal Highway, about 8 miles south of Fort Lauderdale.

The project design and construction team for Hudson Village includes general contractor HTG Gomez Construction, LLC; engineering firm Thomas Engineering; architecture firm Corwil Architects; and landscape architects Witkins & Hultz. Chase Bank has provided a $27.9 million construction loan, Raymond James provided $26 million in 9 Percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits from Florida Housing Finance Corp. and Walker & Dunlop originated a $9.8 million Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the borrower. HTG expects to open the property in August 2021.

