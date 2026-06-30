Housing Trust Group Completes 56-Unit Affordable Housing Conversion in Lubbock, Texas

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Housing Trust Group has completed an affordable housing conversion project in the West Texas city of Lubbock. The project transformed the historic, vacant Jim Kimmel Center, which was originally constructed in 1964 as a 91-room motel, into a complex with 56 units that are reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Schmidt & Stuart Architects designed the project, which also involved the demolition of a restaurant and gas station on the site.