Housing Trust Group Delivers $33M Affordable Apartment Community in Downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has completed the development of Flagler Station, a $33 million affordable housing community located at 991 Banyan Blvd. in downtown West Palm Beach. Reserved for residents earning at or below 30, 60, 70 or 80 percent of area median income (AMI), units at the property include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across eight stories.

Monthly rates at the community range from $393 to $1,689, and amenities include a 3,200-square-foot clubroom, business center, rooftop pool, fitness center and onsite parking. The project team included Rinaldi Construction as the general contractor, WGI Inc. as the engineer and landscape designer and Corwil Architects and B. Pila Desings as the interior designer.