Sunday, August 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Flagler Station features affordable apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Housing Trust Group Delivers $33M Affordable Apartment Community in Downtown West Palm Beach

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has completed the development of Flagler Station, a $33 million affordable housing community located at 991 Banyan Blvd. in downtown West Palm Beach. Reserved for residents earning at or below 30, 60, 70 or 80 percent of area median income (AMI), units at the property include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across eight stories.

Monthly rates at the community range from $393 to $1,689, and amenities include a 3,200-square-foot clubroom, business center, rooftop pool, fitness center and onsite parking. The project team included Rinaldi Construction as the general contractor, WGI Inc. as the engineer and landscape designer and Corwil Architects and B. Pila Desings as the interior designer.

You may also like

Farpoint Signs Trendco USA to 168,000 SF Industrial...

KLNB Brokers Sale of Two Metro Baltimore Retail...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 147-Unit Multifamily...

Tricera Capital Inks Office Leases Totaling 42,029 SF...

AMLI Residential to Develop 449-Unit Apartment Community in...

Milestone Group Acquires 228-Unit Archer Stone Canyon Apartments...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 63-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Red Oak Capital Provides $2.3M Bridge Loan for...

Colliers Arranges $27.1M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily...