Housing Trust Group Opens $100M Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has opened the Apartments at University Station, a $100 million mixed-used affordable housing community located in downtown Hollywood. The development features 216 income-restricted units of affordable and workforce housing — 108 one-bedroom and 108 two-bedroom apartments — ranging in size from 621 square feet to 899 square feet.

The property’s affordable component will apply to all households earning between 22 and 80 percent of the area median income. The complex comprises two residential towers, a 635-space public-private parking garage, more than 2,000 square feet of retail space and a new 12,210-square-foot campus for Barry University’s College of Nursing and Health Services.

Amenities at the complex include a multipurpose room with a catering kitchen and bar, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a game room, as well as elevated pedestrian bridges connecting the residential buildings to the parking garage.

Developed in a public-private partnership with the City of Hollywood, the project team includes general contractor ANF Group Inc., Corwil Architects, HSQ Group (civil engineer), B. Pila Design Studio (interior design), Witkin Hults + Partners (landscape architect), BNI Engineers (structural engineer), RPJ Inc. (MEP engineer) and Kaller Architecture (Barry University interiors).

Financing sources for the development include LIHTC equity, debt, bonds and civic funding.