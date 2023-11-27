Housing Trust Group Opens $18.2M Affordable Housing Community in Arlington Heights, Illinois

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has opened Crescent Place, an $18.2 million affordable housing community in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights. The community marks HTG’s entry into the Illinois market. HTG developed the property in partnership with nonprofit developer Turnstone Development Corp.

Crescent Place offers 40 units that are reserved for residents who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income. Monthly rents range from $621 to $1,489, while units range from 646 to 880 square feet. Amenities at the four-story development include a community room, library, computer café, fitness room, resident garden, outdoor patio, tenant storage compartments, bicycle storage and 80 outdoor parking spaces.

Funding for Crescent Place included a $10.9 million construction loan and a $1.6 million permanent loan from BMO Harris Bank; $12.1 million in 9 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity from National Equity Fund; $4 million from the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority; and a $110,214 ComEd grant for building according to Energy Star efficient standards.

The project team included general contractor Henry Bros Co., civil engineer Groundwork, landscape architect Krogstad Land Design, architect UrbanWorks Architecture, interior designer Frosolone Interiors, energy-efficiency consultant Eco Achievers and property management team UpHoldings.