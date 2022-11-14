REBusinessOnline

Housing Trust Group Opens $21M Affordable Housing Community in Tallahassee

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Lafayette Gardens, an affordable housing community located in Tallahassee, features 96 units in single- and multi-bedroom layouts.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Housing Trust Group has completed Lafayette Gardens, a $21 million affordable housing community located in the Woodland Drives neighborhood of Tallahassee. Comprising 5.8 acres, the property features 96 units in single- and multi-bedroom layouts. The project team included architectural firm FK Architecture, general contractor Hennessy Construction Services, interior designer Stiles Interiors and landscape architect Wood + Partners. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, playground, media center, fitness center, bike/walk trail and a dog park. Chase Bank provided a $15 million construction loan for the project, Raymond James provided $16.1 million in 9 percent low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity and Walker & Dunlop provided a $4.8 million Freddie Mac loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  