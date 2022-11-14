Housing Trust Group Opens $21M Affordable Housing Community in Tallahassee

Lafayette Gardens, an affordable housing community located in Tallahassee, features 96 units in single- and multi-bedroom layouts.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Housing Trust Group has completed Lafayette Gardens, a $21 million affordable housing community located in the Woodland Drives neighborhood of Tallahassee. Comprising 5.8 acres, the property features 96 units in single- and multi-bedroom layouts. The project team included architectural firm FK Architecture, general contractor Hennessy Construction Services, interior designer Stiles Interiors and landscape architect Wood + Partners. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, playground, media center, fitness center, bike/walk trail and a dog park. Chase Bank provided a $15 million construction loan for the project, Raymond James provided $16.1 million in 9 percent low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity and Walker & Dunlop provided a $4.8 million Freddie Mac loan.