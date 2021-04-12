Housing Trust Group to Develop $22M Mixed-Income Community in Fort Worth

Park Tower in Fort Worth is expected to be complete by late 2023.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Florida-based Housing Trust Group (HTG) will develop Park Tower, a 90-unit mixed-income community in Fort Worth that is valued at $22 million. HTG is developing the property in partnership with the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs. The property’s 78 income-restricted units will be reserved for households earning less than 30, 50, and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), while the other 12 units will be rented at market rental rates. Residences will features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and washer and dryer connections. Communal amenities will include a clubhouse/community room, business center/computer lab, fitness center, a courtyard and onsite laundry facilities. The design team includes San Antonio-based Overland Partners Architecture and Urban Design. Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2022 and to be complete by late 2023. Monthly rents at Park Tower will range from $400 to $2,000.