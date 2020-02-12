Housing Trust Group to Develop $25M Affordable Housing Community in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Community amenities at Paradise Lakes Apartments will include a clubroom with a kitchen and lounge seating, fitness center, business/computer room, community garden with seating, smart storage lockers, electric car charging stations, bicycle racks and several activity areas.

MIAMI — Housing Trust Group (HTG) will develop Paradise Lakes Apartments, a $25 million, 76-unit affordable housing community in Miami. The property will offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 688 to 1,108 square feet. The units will be reserved for residents earning between 30 and 80 percent of area median income (AMI). Monthly rent for qualifying residents will range from $401 to $1,443. The three-story building will feature 11,388 square feet of retail space on the ground level, and its community amenities will include a clubroom with a kitchen and lounge seating, fitness center, business/computer room, community garden with seating, smart storage lockers, electric car charging stations, bicycle racks and several activity areas. Construction is expected to begin immediately with delivery slated for April 2021, and pre-leasing scheduled to start in the fourth quarter. Modis Architects and HSQ Engineers designed the community, and Gomez Construction Co. is the general contractor.

HTG received $14.5 million in 9 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity (LIHTC) provided by City Real Estate Advisors, a $5.5 million loan from KeyBank Real Estate Capital and $1.6 million in soft financing from Miami-Dade County. HTG purchased the 2.7-acre site in March 2019 for $2.8 million.