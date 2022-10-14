Houston Cardiovascular Associates Signs 40,000 SF Medical Office Lease

The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building is located at 5115 Fannin St. in Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston Cardiovascular Associates has signed a 40,000-square-foot medical office lease at the Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building, a development located north of Texas Medical Center by Testa Rossa Properties. Andrew Zeplain of CBRE represented the tenant, which will occupy the entire eighth floor and part of the first floor, in the lease negotiations. Brandy Bellow Spinks, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Sculptura MOB LP.