Thursday, February 1, 2024
HealthcareLeasing ActivityTexas

Houston Methodist Signs 75,800 SF Lease at Texas Medical Center in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Houston Methodist has signed a 75,800-square-foot lease at Texas Medical Center in Houston. The provider will occupy two floors at the Dynamic One building at TMC Helix Park for various biomedical research initiatives. The building was completed last fall and offers a fitness center, outdoor terrace and a multi-purpose lounge. Scott Carter of CBRE represented Houston Methodist in the lease negotiations. Eric Johnson, Lisa Bovermann and Kaitlyn Harp of Transwestern represented the landlord, Beacon Capital Partners, which developed the building in partnership with Zoë Life Sciences.

