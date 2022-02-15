Houston Methodist to Open 400-Bed Hospital in Cypress, Texas

Construction of Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is set to begin in the coming months.

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Locally based healthcare provider Houston Methodist will open a 400-bed hospital in Cypress, located on the city’s northwestern outskirts. Houston Methodist acquired the 106-acre site last May and plans to break ground on the project, which will be its ninth hospital in the Houston area, in a few months. Page is the project architect, and McCarthy Building Cos. is the general contractor. More than 500 people are expected to work at the facility, which could open by 2024.