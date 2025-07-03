How AI Helps Streamline Apartment Operations

Necessity has sparked innovation across the multifamily sector. Property managers are implementing new technology platforms to streamline leasing, maintenance and resident communications because of rising operating costs, says Jim Cunningham, president of Naperville, Illinois-based Marquette Management, which owns or manages nearly 16,000 units across eight states.

Operating costs increased 7 percent last year, according to CBRE. Rising insurance costs are one of the primary drivers.

Property managers are also embracing technology to enhance resident satisfaction. Wendy Deetjen, vice president of Habitat’s market-rate portfolio, says that today’s renters expect more convenience, personalization and instant communication than in the past. Chicago-based Habitat manages more than 13,000 units across Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

“Reputation management and resident engagement remain critical, and while staffing challenges persist industrywide, automation helps our teams focus on what matters most — delivering excellent service and building stronger communities,” says Deetjen.

The automation and problem-solving capabilities that come with artificial intelligence (AI) free up property managers to devote more time to other tasks. This advancement is especially beneficial at a time when the labor supply is low.

Cunningham says that labor in multifamily management remains tight but is improving. The industry faced a 4.1 percent turnover rate in 2024, down from 5.2 percent in 2022, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council.

REBusinessOnline spoke with Cunningham, Deetjen and others across the region to learn more about technology integration as well as today’s renter expectations.

Automation, real-time data

The consensus is that the proliferation of AI is a game changer for property managers. “AI will continue to revolutionize multifamily management by automating routine tasks like responding to leasing inquiries, automated maintenance tracking, collections and enhanced customer service,” says Kim Collins, chief operating officer and executive managing director of commercial asset services for Indianapolis-based Bradley Co., which manages about 4,000 units across Indiana.

Collins says that AI can also personalize resident interactions, predict maintenance needs before they become urgent and provide data insights to optimize operations and asset performance. Bradley Co. is implementing property management platforms such as EliseAI, which manages communication across multiple channels and automatically answers questions within minutes.

Marquette also utilizes EliseAI. Cunningham says the platform is designed to streamline communication with prospective and current residents, schedule tours, market properties and manage operations.

A general cost estimate for EliseAI is not available, but the company says its customers typically see a five to 10 times return on investment (ROI). In one example, student housing owner The Scion Group cut costs by approximately $1.3 million by replacing its call center operations with VoiceAI, which helped streamline communications and improve operational efficiency.

Marquette uses Microsoft Copilot to improve information sharing across its portfolio. The AI assistant integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 apps, documents and meetings.

Cunningham says that Marquette is also developing resident-focused apps to automate rent collection and maintenance requests. At some of its properties, the company is installing smart home systems and utilizing Matterport virtual tours.

Residents at Habitat communities can use the Habitat Home app, a centralized platform where they can pay rent, submit service requests, make amenity reservations and stay up to date on community events and announcements. An AI leasing agent is live on Habitat websites and can communicate with prospects 24/7 through the chat function.

“Looking ahead, AI will continue to streamline our internal system, provide predictive insights for renewals and maintenance, and enable more personalized, real-time communication across our properties. For community managers, this means more time to focus on resident engagement and strategic planning,” says Deetjen.

“Ultimately, AI isn’t replacing the overall move-in and resident experience — it’s enhancing it, helping us deliver a positive experience and stronger results at our properties.”

Habitat also utilizes smart systems for access control, ID verification, compliance tracking and resident feedback.

“Technology integration is a bigger part of multifamily management than it has ever been, with AI prevalent in almost everything we do these days,” says Ray Balfanz, president and principal of Muskego, Wisconsin-based Outlook Management Group, which manages 1,000 units in the Milwaukee, Chicago and Philadelphia markets.

“We are looking into AI that can manage tenant and vendor account information to book service requests, amenity bookings and route phone calls within your organization — all to eliminate menial tasks for you and your staff.”

In addition to AI, smart building technologies such as a building automation system (BAS) will continue to play a huge part in the future of property management, says Balfanz.

A BAS is a network of interconnected devices that monitor and control various aspects of a building such as HVAC, lighting, security and fire safety systems.

Sensors can collect data on temperature, humidity and occupancy, for example. Balfanz expects smart building technologies to be a standard feature in new construction.

Evolving renter demands

Today’s multifamily renters are looking for more than just a place to live. They want convenience and a lifestyle that fits their needs, says Deetjen. In addition to modern, tech-enabled living, prospective residents seek a sense of community.

“Renters are drawn to properties where they can see themselves belonging, often influenced by social media content that highlights city views, resident experiences and events,” says Deetjen. “Amenities, [landlord] responsiveness, safety and high-quality service all factor into their decision, making it essential for properties to deliver both substance and experience.”

Creating a sense of belonging and connection among residents is one of the major trends today, says Balfanz. This goal can be achieved through organizing social events, promoting communication and providing opportunities for resident involvement.

“We try to think of new and different ideas for resident events such as trivia night, a potluck dinner, movie night, karaoke, game night, talent show or even a private chef dinner party, depending on budget,” says Balfanz. “But above all, great service is the most important part of managing a community.”

Bradley Co. hosts resident events such as food truck nights, holiday celebrations, movie nights and charity drives. Events at Marquette properties are tailored to the location, such as happy hours at rooftop decks in downtown Chicago and poolside barbecues in Texas.

Kevin Cooky, assistant vice president and regional property manager at Chicago-based Draper and Kramer Inc., says that value, community and service are big considerations for today’s renters, especially as they become more price conscious. These factors may be even more of a consideration than finishes or amenities.

“We are finding that unrenovated units and amenity spaces are not as much of an objection to prospects as a poor online reputation is,” says Cooky. “Residents want to know that the management and maintenance teams will be professional and respectful and address concerns promptly.”

Draper and Kramer, which manages 4,700 units across the Chicago, St. Louis, Austin and Dallas markets, works to maintain resident satisfaction with a survey and online reputation/feedback program.

The apartment manager asks for feedback at multiple points throughout a resident’s living experience, including post-move-in, after service requests and after every renewal. Draper and Kramer also conducts an annual survey of residents.

Habitat leverages software such as ResiDesk, an AI platform for resident data, and partners with third-party agencies to gather direct resident feedback. These tools provide real-time insight into resident sentiment, says Deetjen.

She emphasizes that these technologies, combined with a variety of resident offerings such as cocktail-

making classes, taco truck Tuesdays and breakfast on the go, enable Habitat to “deliver a responsive, connected and fulfilling living experience.”

Sources also agree that energy-efficient and environmentally responsible practices are increasingly important for two reasons: they reduce costs and appeal to eco-conscious renters.

In a post about multifamily design trends, the National Apartment Association states that elements such as solar panels, green roofs and rainwater harvesting systems appeal to environmentally conscious renters and contribute to long-term cost savings and compliance with green building standards.

Cunningham says that sustainability is no longer optional. “With 68 percent of renters prioritizing energy-efficient buildings per a 2024 NMHC survey, we’re seeing opportunities to attract eco-conscious tenants through green updates,” he says.

For example, Marquette is implementing energy-efficient systems at Brookdale on the Park in Naperville and prioritized tree conservation at The Sylvan, a build-to-rent community that recently opened in The Woodlands, Texas.

Marquette preserved dozens of trees and other natural landscaping at the property. The trees that could not be preserved were repurposed into furniture and bar tops in the residences as well as artwork in the clubhouse, leasing office and amenity spaces.

— Kristin Harlow

This article originally appeared in the June 2025 issue of Heartland Real Estate Business magazine.