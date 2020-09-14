Howard Hughes Begins Preleasing 163-Unit Lane at Waterway Apartments in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) has begun preleasing residences at The Lane at Waterway, a 163-unit multifamily community in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The seven-story property spans 1.7 acres and offers one-, two and three-bedroom units, as well as townhomes. Units are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, smart thermostats and keyless entry systems. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center and an outdoor cooking area. The Lane at Waterway also features coworking office space, and residents may also rent private offices for an additional charge. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in December. Rents start at $1,217 for a one-bedroom unit, according to apartments.com.