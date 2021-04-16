REBusinessOnline

Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 472-Unit Multifamily Property in Columbia, Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

COLUMBIA, MD. — The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on Marlow, a 472-unit residential property in the Merriweather District in downtown Columbia. The Dallas-based developer is targeting initial occupancy to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The seven-story Marlow will span 510,000 square feet, including 32,000 square feet of retail space and approximately 14,000 square feet of amenity space. Amenities will include a fitness center, golf simulator and a dog park. The property will also have a work-from-home lounge equipped with workspaces and private conference rooms.

Marlow will have feature patios, promenades, a courtyard, pools, lawn areas and private alcoves, as well as an 800-square-foot rooftop sky lounge.

