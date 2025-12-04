Thursday, December 4, 2025
1-Riva-Row-The-Woodlands
Offering 49 unique floor plans, 1 Riva Row in The Woodlands includes studios, three-bedroom flats, ground-level two-story townhomes with private entries and exclusive penthouse suites.
Howard Hughes Corp. Completes 268-Unit Multifamily Project in The Woodlands, Texas

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHH) has completed 1 Riva Row, a 268-unit multifamily project located about 30 miles north of Houston in The Woodlands. The development features a 13-story tower and a four-story residential living building with two-story townhomes on the ground level, as well as traditional studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a 24/7 fitness center, sports lounge and a rooftop terrace. Residents will also have access to roughly two miles of walking and jogging trails along The Woodlands Waterway. Construction began in September 2023.

