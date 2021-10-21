REBusinessOnline

Howard Hughes Corp. Receives $250M in Financing for Metro Houston Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

1201-Lake-Robbins-Drive-The-Woodlands

The office building at 1201 Lake Robbins Drive in The Woodlands totals approximately 806,000 square feet.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) has received $250 million in new financing for 1201 Lake Robbins, an approximately 806,000-square-foot Class A office tower in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston.

The building, which at the time of the loan closing was fully leased to Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) through the end of 2032, represents half of The Woodlands Towers at the Waterway development. An undisclosed lender provided the nonrecourse, 10-year loan, which bears interest at a rate of roughly 3.8 percent and is interest-only for the full loan term.

Howard Hughes Corp. CEO David O’Reilly stated that receipt of the new financing would free up capital proceeds for redeployment in other development opportunities. To that end, the company announced earlier this week that it had purchased 37,000 acres in Phoenix for the development of the Douglas Ranch master-planned community.

