Howard Hughes Developing Two New Projects in Las Vegas’ Summerlin Community

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Nevada, Office, Western

Located in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, the 10-story 1700 Pavilion will feature 267,000 square feet of office space.

LAS VEGAS — The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on two new projects at Summerlin in Las Vegas: 1700 Pavilion and Tanager Echo.

Located directly south of the Las Vegas Ballpark, the 10-story 1700 Pavilion will feature 267,000 square feet of office space on three acres. The property will offer touchless entry from the garage to tenant suits and enhanced filtration throughout the building. Completion is slated for third-quarter 2022. The project team for 1700 Pavilion includes Hart Howerton, KGA Architects, Whiting Turner and CBRE as broker of record.

Tanager Echo will bring 295 additional residential units to downtown Summerlin as the second phase of the Tanager multifamily project. The planned five- to six-story building will wrap around a 455-space parking garage allowing tenants direct parking access to their floor of residence. The unit mix will include studio, junior one-bedroom apartments and single- and two-bedroom apartments.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse with concierge service, co-working area and lounge space, private dining room, a two-story entertainment space with bar, pool table, gaming area, fireplace and oversized seating for large gatherings and an outdoor pool area and spa with private cabanas, lounge seating, a firepit and barbecue areas. Additionally, the property will feature a top-floor lounge with entertaining space, catering kitchen and private speakeasy lounge, as well as a golf simulator, on-site dog park and a dog washing facility. Completion is scheduled for first-quarter 2023.

The project team for Tanager Echo includes Perlman Architects and R&O Construction.