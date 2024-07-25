Thursday, July 25, 2024
Grogan's Mill was originally developed in 1974 as the first village center in The Woodlands.
Howard Hughes Holdings Begins Renovation of 90,000 SF Retail Property in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH) has begun the renovation of Grogan’s Mill Village Center, a 90,000-square-foot retail property located north of Houston in The Woodlands that was originally built in 1974. The renovation will add a new public gathering hub with a library that will feature multimedia rooms and a theater-style classroom, as well as a community center and 32,000 square feet of modern retail space. Tenants that have either extended existing leases or committed to new spaces at Grogan’s Mill include Brother’s Pizza, Ome Calli Café, Safeway Driving, The UPS Store, Woodforest National Bank, The Woodlands Cleaners, Chef Chan’s, 4H Tailor and SN Liquor. Lastly, the project team will make upgrades to the property’s existing farmers market

