HOUSTON — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) has broken ground on One Bridgeland Green, a 49,000-square-foot, mass timber office project in northwest Houston. The site is located within the 925-acre Bridgeland master-planned development. The design team includes San Antonio-based Lake Flato and Houston-based Kirksey Architecture. Tellepsen is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for a summer 2025 delivery. JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent.