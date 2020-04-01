REBusinessOnline

Howard Hughes Secures $356.8M Construction Loan for Residential, Mixed-Use Project in Honolulu

Posted on by in Development, Hawaii, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Western

HONOLULU — The Howard Hughes Organization has received a $356.8 million construction loan for Kō’ula, the sixth residential mixed-use tower at Ward Village in Honolulu. The loan features a three-year initial term with a one-year extension. US Bank and seven other participating lenders provided the capital.

Total project costs are estimated at $485.1 million, exclusive of land costs.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Ward Village is a 60-acre, master-planned community in Honolulu. At full build-out, the development will include approximately 1 million square feet of retail and thousands of residential homes. Current mixed-use residential towers at Ward Village are Waiea, Anaha, Ae’o and Ke Kilohana. New residential buildings that are in development or under construction include A’ali’I, Kō’ula and Victoria Place.

Ward Village is the first-ever LEED-ND Platinum-certified master-planned community in the country and the only in Hawaii.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business