Howard Hughes Sells Metro Houston Healthcare Building Leased to MD Anderson for $115M

MD Anderson's facility in The Woodlands, which opened last year, totals 208,000 square feet.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — The Howard Hughes Corp. has sold a 208,000-square-foot healthcare building leased to cancer treatment and research group MD Anderson in The Woodlands, a northern suburb of Houston. The sales price was $115 million. Howard Hughes began development of the build-to-suit property, which is located at 100 Fellowship Drive, in 2017. MD Anderson, which operates seven facilities throughout the Houston area and collaborates with other hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide, will remain in place as building ownership transitions. The buyer was not disclosed.