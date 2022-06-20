Howard Hughes Sells Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in New Orleans for $34M

NEW ORLEANS — The Howard Hughes Corp. has sold the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, an outlet mall near the Port of New Orleans. An entity doing business as Rockstep Riverwalk LLC purchased the property for $34 million. Outlet Collection at Riverwalk spans 264,000 square feet of open-air retail space and houses retailers such as Calvin Klein, Carter’s, Crocs, Gap Facory, Kate Spade, Levi’s, Nordstrom Rack, Polo Ralph Lauren, Samsonite, Tommy Bahama Outlet and Under Armour. Food-and-beverage tenants include Auntie Anne’s, Café Du Monde, Fat Tuesday, Green Leaf’s, Häagen-Dazs, Mandarin Express, Raising Cane’s, Smoothie King and Villa Italian Kitchen. Tom Salanty of NAI Robert Lynn represented Howard Hughes Corp., a publicly traded real estate owner and developer based in Houston, in the transaction.