REBusinessOnline

Howard Hughes Sells Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in New Orleans for $34M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

NEW ORLEANS — The Howard Hughes Corp. has sold the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, an outlet mall near the Port of New Orleans. An entity doing business as Rockstep Riverwalk LLC purchased the property for $34 million. Outlet Collection at Riverwalk spans 264,000 square feet of open-air retail space and houses retailers such as Calvin Klein, Carter’s, Crocs, Gap Facory, Kate Spade, Levi’s, Nordstrom Rack, Polo Ralph Lauren, Samsonite, Tommy Bahama Outlet and Under Armour. Food-and-beverage tenants include Auntie Anne’s, Café Du Monde, Fat Tuesday, Green Leaf’s, Häagen-Dazs, Mandarin Express, Raising Cane’s, Smoothie King and Villa Italian Kitchen. Tom Salanty of NAI Robert Lynn represented Howard Hughes Corp., a publicly traded real estate owner and developer based in Houston, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  