Howard Hughes to Open 163-Unit Lane at Waterway Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The Lane at Waterway in The Woodlands totals 163 units.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — This month, the Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) will open The Lane at Waterway, a 163-unit apartment community in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as townhomes, that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor cooking areas and a clubroom. Rents start at $1,675 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to apartmentfinder.com.