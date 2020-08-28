REBusinessOnline

Howard Hughes to Renovate Lobby of 95,561 SF Office Building in The Woodlands

The renovation of the lobby at 1400 Woodloch Forest in The Woodlands is expected to be complete by mid-October.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — The Howard Hughes Corp. will renovate the lobby of 1400 Woodloch Forest, a 95,561-square-foot office building in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. This renovation will extend the lobby to include a large vestibule leading to the southside parking area and to feature updated finish materials including ceramic tile flooring and walls with modern lighting and hard ceilings. It will also incorporate COVID-19 safety protocols such as a touchless digital directory. Gensler is the architect for the project, and Byrd Construction is the general contractor. Completion is scheduled for mid-October.

