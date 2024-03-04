Howard Hughes Underway on 70-Acre Retail Development in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH) is underway on construction of Village Green at Bridgeland Central, a 70-acre retail development in northwest Houston. Located within the 925-acre Bridgeland master-planned community, Village Green will comprise a 100,000-square-foot H-E-B grocery store and 28,000 square feet of inline retail and restaurant space. The development will also feature multiple outdoor dining spaces and connectivity to Bridgeland’s network of walking trails. H-E-B is scheduled to open by the end of the year, and the inline space is slated for a spring 2025 delivery. Tal McIver of McIver Properties represented H-E-B in the lease negotiations, and Eric Walker of Capital Retail Properties represented Howard Hughes.