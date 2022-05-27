HPI Acquires Land for 829-Unit Residential Development in North Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Austin-based HPI Real Estate Services & Investments has acquired 55 acres in North Fort Worth for the development of an 829-unit residential community. Preliminary plans for the development call for 636 multifamily units and 193 single-family rental units with attached garages and yards. Amenities will include clubhouses, pools, pickleball courts and walking trails. Davidson Bogel Real Estate brokered the sale of the site, which is located at the corner of Bonds Ranch and Blue Mound roads. A construction timeline has not yet been established.