HPI, City of Kyle to Develop Three Industrial Buildings Totaling 380,913 SF in Metro Austin

KYLE, TEXAS — Texas-based HPI Real Estate Services & Investments and the City of Kyle Economic Development Department will build three new industrial buildings totaling 380,913 square feet within Hays Commerce Center, a development located in the southern Austin suburb of Kyle. Hays Logistics Center 2, the first of the three new buildings that is being developed in partnership with Hillwood Investment Properties, will span 206,000 square feet and will feature a cross-dock configuration and 32-foot clear heights. Hays Logistics Center 3 will total 68,240 square feet and will offer speculative suites ranging from 11,800 to 68,240 square feet. Completion of this building is slated for the end of the year. Hays Logistics Center 4 will total 106,673 square feet and will also feature 32-foot clear heights. HPI also expects to complete this building before the end of the year.