HPI Real Estate Acquires 745-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Houston

Extra-Space-Storage-Richmond

HPI Real Estate's newly acquired Extra Space Storage facility in Richmond totals 745 units.

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Texas-based HPI Real Estate has acquired a 745-unit self-storage facility at 10535 Mason Road in Richmond, a southwestern suburb of Houston. Extra Space Storage manages and operates the facility, which spans 93,630 net rentable square feet and was more then 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. HPI acquired the asset in conjunction with another Extra Space Storage facility in Naples, Fla.

