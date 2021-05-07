HPI Real Estate Acquires 745-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Texas-based HPI Real Estate has acquired a 745-unit self-storage facility at 10535 Mason Road in Richmond, a southwestern suburb of Houston. Extra Space Storage manages and operates the facility, which spans 93,630 net rentable square feet and was more then 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. HPI acquired the asset in conjunction with another Extra Space Storage facility in Naples, Fla.