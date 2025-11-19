HPI Real Estate Breaks Ground on 396-Unit Multifamily Project in Northwest Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — HPI Real Estate Services & Investments has broken ground on a 396-unit multifamily project in northwest Fort Worth. The project represents Phase I of a larger development that will ultimately consist of 829 units on a 55-acre site at the southeast corner of Bonds Ranch and Blue Mound roads. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Arch-Con Corp. is designing the project, and Blackland Partners is serving as the general contractor. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2027.