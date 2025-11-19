Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Bonds-Ranch-Fort-Worth
Pictured is a rendering of the Phase I apartments of HPI's new project at Bonds Ranch in northwest Fort Worth. Zoning and site plan approval are in place for Phase II, which calls for 240 apartments and 193 build-to-rent townhomes and detached cottages.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

HPI Real Estate Breaks Ground on 396-Unit Multifamily Project in Northwest Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — HPI Real Estate Services & Investments has broken ground on a 396-unit multifamily project in northwest Fort Worth. The project represents Phase I of a larger development that will ultimately consist of 829 units on a 55-acre site at the southeast corner of Bonds Ranch and Blue Mound roads. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Arch-Con Corp. is designing the project, and Blackland Partners is serving as the general contractor. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2027.

