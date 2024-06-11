Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Anna Self Storage totals 840 units. The property was built in 2023.
HPI Real Estate Buys 840-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Anna, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ANNA, TEXAS — Texas-based investment firm HPI Real Estate has purchased an 840-unit self-storage facility in Anna, about 45 miles north of Dallas. Anna Self Storage was completed in 2023 and totals 103,000 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Casey Wenzel, John Bauman and Luke Rogers of JLL arranged a five-year, floating-rate acquisition loan through Security National Bank on behalf of HPI Real Estate. Anna Self Storage was approximately 30 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. Life Storage operates the property.

