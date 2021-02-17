REBusinessOnline

HPI Real Estate Purchases 775-Unit Extra Space Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — HPI Real Estate has purchased a 775-unit self-storage facility that is situated on a 2.4-acre tract at 5611 Lone Star Parkway in San Antonio. The facility, which is operated by Extra Space Storage, opened in 2017 and spans 93,050 net rentable square feet. Zack Urow and Ryan Clark of Tampa-based SkyView Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

