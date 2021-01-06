HPI Real Estate to Develop 1.6 MSF Crossroads Logistics Center in Austin

Development, Industrial, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Austin-based HPI Real Estate Services & Investments will develop Crossroads Logistics Center, a 1.6 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located east of Parmer Lane between U.S. Highway 290 and State Highway 130 in Austin. The project will be developed across four phases, with the first phase consisting of three cross-dock buildings totaling 483,840 square feet. Delivery of Phase I is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. Project partners include David Bessent Architects and Jamison Civil Engineering.