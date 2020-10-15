HPI Residential Completes 262-Unit Rhythm Apartments in Austin’s Tech Row Area

Rhythm Apartments, a new community Austin by HPI Residential, totals 262 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Developer HPI Residential has completed Rhythm Apartments, a 262-unit multifamily community in Austin’s Tech Row area. Designed by Britt Design Group and Charlan Brock Associates, the community features studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a club lounge with a kitchenette, coffee bar, TV and socially distant workstations, as well as a separate business center with built-in desks and a conference room. Rhythm also offers a game room, pool, fitness center, pet park and bike storage area. Rents start at $1,000 per month for a studio apartment.