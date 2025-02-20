Thursday, February 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMississippiSoutheastStudent Housing

HPM Tops Out 412-Bed Residence Hall at Mississippi State University in Starkville

by John Nelson

STARKVILLE, MISS. — HPM has topped out Azalea Hall, a new five-story residence hall on the campus of Mississippi State University  in Starkville. Construction began on the 412-bed project in 2023 and is slated to deliver ahead of the 2025-2026 school year. Units at Azalea Hall will come in pod-style configurations with shared bathrooms and common areas.

The building will also feature a living and learning community for students in the Luckyday Scholars Program that has a dedicated study area and classroom space, as well as a new dining hall with indoor and outdoor seating. Azalea Hall will also feature a storm shelter that can be used for meeting or classroom space as needed.

HPM is serving as the construction manager and advisor to the University of Mississippi, which represents the first partnership between the two entities. Additional project partners include architect WBA Architecture, general contractor Roy Anderson Corp., mechanical engineer GSK Mechanical and electrical engineer The Power Source.

You may also like

Crescent Communities Opens 277-Unit Novel Independence Park Apartments...

Up Campus Student Living to Break Ground on...

Center Park Delivers First Build-to-Rent Townhomes at Sanderling...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $158M Construction Loan for...

Trinity Partners Brokers Sale of 28,000 SF Industrial...

TSB Capital Secures Construction Financing for 532-Bed Student...

Mary Cook Associates Completes Interiors at Luxury Student...

CHC, FHL Bank Atlanta Provide Financing for 60-Unit...

Ware Malcomb Completes USC Campus Pharmacy Interior Redesign...