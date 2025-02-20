HPM Tops Out 412-Bed Residence Hall at Mississippi State University in Starkville

STARKVILLE, MISS. — HPM has topped out Azalea Hall, a new five-story residence hall on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville. Construction began on the 412-bed project in 2023 and is slated to deliver ahead of the 2025-2026 school year. Units at Azalea Hall will come in pod-style configurations with shared bathrooms and common areas.

The building will also feature a living and learning community for students in the Luckyday Scholars Program that has a dedicated study area and classroom space, as well as a new dining hall with indoor and outdoor seating. Azalea Hall will also feature a storm shelter that can be used for meeting or classroom space as needed.

HPM is serving as the construction manager and advisor to the University of Mississippi, which represents the first partnership between the two entities. Additional project partners include architect WBA Architecture, general contractor Roy Anderson Corp., mechanical engineer GSK Mechanical and electrical engineer The Power Source.