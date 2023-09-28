Thursday, September 28, 2023
An Avison Young rendering shows what the building at 825 N. San Vicente Blvd. in West Hollywood, California, could look like after redevelopment.
HQ Development Acquires 28,512 SF Office Building in West Hollywood for $19M

by Amy Works

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — HQ Development, led by Robert Herscu, has purchased a vacant property at 825 N. San Vincente Blvd. in West Hollywood. Hilldale Property Owner sold the asset for $19 million.

Christopher Bonbright and Jonathan Larsen of Avison Young handled the transaction on behalf of the seller, the property’s original owner and developer. Avison Young positioned the building as an opportunity for redevelopment, as the site is located between Sunset and Santa Monica boulevards near famous and popular venues like The Comedy Store, The Viper Club, The Troubadour and Whiskey A Go Go.

Built in 1984 and renovated in 2014, the three-story property features 28,512 square feet of space and parking for 135 cars. According to Avison Young, the asset satisfies West Hollywood’s parking and zoning requirements for office, medical, co-working, health club and hospitality uses, including a boutique hotel and restaurant.

