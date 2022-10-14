HR Assets Buys 34,685 SF Park Meadows Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Healthcare, Office, Western

Park Meadows Medical Center features 34,685 square feet of medical office space in Lone Tree, Colo. (Source: CoStar)

LONE TREE, COLO. — HR Assets has acquired Park Meadows Medical Center, a multi-tenant medical office property located at 9218 Kimmer Drive in Lone Tree. Park Meadows Medical LLC sold the asset for $14.8 million in an off-market transaction.

The three-story, 34,685-square-foot building offers medical office space and a surgery center. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied.

William Lucas, Stuart Thomas and Doug Wulf of Cushman & Wakefield’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.