HR Assets Buys 34,685 SF Park Meadows Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado
LONE TREE, COLO. — HR Assets has acquired Park Meadows Medical Center, a multi-tenant medical office property located at 9218 Kimmer Drive in Lone Tree. Park Meadows Medical LLC sold the asset for $14.8 million in an off-market transaction.
The three-story, 34,685-square-foot building offers medical office space and a surgery center. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied.
William Lucas, Stuart Thomas and Doug Wulf of Cushman & Wakefield’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.