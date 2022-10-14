REBusinessOnline

HR Assets Buys 34,685 SF Park Meadows Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Healthcare, Office, Western

Park-Meadows-Medical-Center-Lone-Tree-CO

Park Meadows Medical Center features 34,685 square feet of medical office space in Lone Tree, Colo. (Source: CoStar)

LONE TREE, COLO. — HR Assets has acquired Park Meadows Medical Center, a multi-tenant medical office property located at 9218 Kimmer Drive in Lone Tree. Park Meadows Medical LLC sold the asset for $14.8 million in an off-market transaction.

The three-story, 34,685-square-foot building offers medical office space and a surgery center. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied.

William Lucas, Stuart Thomas and Doug Wulf of Cushman & Wakefield’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.

