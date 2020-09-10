REBusinessOnline

H&R REIT, Urban-X Open First Wave of Tenants at $452M River Landing Development in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Beginning this week, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Publix, Five Below, Chase Bank and AT&T are opening at River Landing Shops & Residences. Ross Dress for Less and Planet Fitness will open later this fall.

MIAMI — Toronto-based H&R REIT and Coral Gables, Fla.-based Urban-X Group have welcomed the first tenants to open at River Landing Shops & Residences in Miami, the first phase of the $452 million River Landing mixed-use development.

The first tenants opening beginning this week include Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Publix, Five Below, Chase Bank and AT&T. Ross Dress for Less and Planet Fitness will open later this fall, and in the coming months T.J. Maxx, Old Navy, Ficelles Bakery, Chick-fil-A and others will open their doors. Urban-X also plans to announce new tenants coming to River Landing in the near future.

Situated on 8.1 acres along the Miami River, River Landing will span 2.2 million square feet upon completion and feature a 135,000-square-foot office tower, 528 upscale apartments, a riverwalk, green spaces, boat docks and more retail and restaurant space. Lantower Residential, a subsidiary of H&R REIT, will operate and lease the apartments. The operator will welcome move-ins beginning next month.

Urban-X is currently negotiating with several restaurants looking to open a waterfront location in 2021 and is implementing curbside pick-up spaces for River Landing’s retail tenants to meet customer demand while promoting social distancing.

