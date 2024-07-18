Thursday, July 18, 2024
The 475-unit MidRiverVu community will be situated on a 2-acre site at 1411 N.W. North River Drive in Miami’s MidRiver district.
H&R REIT, Urban-X Receive Approval for 28-Story MidRiverVu Apartment Tower in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Canada-based H&R REIT and Miami-based Urban-X Group have received approval from the City of Miami’s Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board for MidRiverVu, a 28-story apartment tower. The 475-unit, market-rate community will be situated on a 2-acre site at 1411 N.W. North River Drive in Miami’s MidRiver district, which is west of the downtown area.

The property represents an expansion of the River Landing Special Area Plan (SAP) as it will be located directly north of the existing River Landing Shops & Residences, also owned by the REIT and co-developed with Urban-X. 

Sustainable features of MidRiverVu will include rain gardens, intensive and passive green roofs and decks and blue-green systems to control and slow runoff. The construction timeline and planned amenities for the tower were not disclosed.

