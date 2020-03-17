REBusinessOnline

HREC Arranges $14.1M Construction Loan for Tru by Hilton Hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire

The Tru by Hilton hotel is expected to open later this year.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitality Real Estate Counselors (HREC) has arranged a $14.1 million construction loan for the 126-room Tru by Hilton hotel in Manchester, located approximately 15 miles south of Concord. A regional bank provided the loan. Florida-based developer Lansing Melbourne Group is building the hotel for $23 million, according to local news site manchesterinklink.com. John Siska and Mike Armstrong of HREC arranged the loan, specific terms of which were undisclosed. The hotel is expected to open in third quarter of 2020.

