HREC Arranges $16.9M Sale of Whitney Hotel in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — HREC Investment Advisors has arranged the sale of The Whitney Hotel, a historic 93-room hotel in New Orleans. Cleveland-based GBX Group LLC acquired the property for $16.9 million. Len Wormser, Ketan Patel, Barry Swanson and Michael Salloway of HREC represented the seller, The MCC Real Estate Group, in the transaction.

Built in 1870, The Whitney was renovated about 24 years ago, and features 24 suites, meeting space, parking and a 7,000-square-foot lobby. The property is situated close to the 1.2 million-square-foot New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the French Quarter and Superdome.