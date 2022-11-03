REBusinessOnline

HREC Arranges Sale of 319-Room Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel in Kenner, Louisiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Louisiana, Southeast

The Hilton New Orleans Airport hotel features an onsite restaurant, airport shuttle, outdoor pool, fitness center, business center and meeting rooms.

KENNER, LA. — HREC Investment Advisors has arranged the sale of the Hilton New Orleans Airport, a 319-room hotel located at 901 Airline Drive in Kenner. Situated near the new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, the hotel features an onsite restaurant, airport shuttle, outdoor pool, fitness center, business center and meeting rooms. An entity doing business as NOLA Airport 319 LLC purchased the hotel for an undisclosed price. Scott Stephens, Len Wormser and Ketan Patel of HREC Investment Advisors represented the unnamed seller in the transaction. Greg Porter and Mike Armstrong of HREC Capital Markets Group arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

