HREC Brokers Sale of Sheraton Galleria Metairie Hotel in Metairie, Louisiana

The Sheraton Galleria Metairie Hotel is located at Four Galleria Blvd. and is five miles from the New Orleans Botanical Garden and seven miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

METAIRIE, LA. — HREC Investment Advisors has brokered the sale of the 181-unit Sheraton Galleria Metairie Hotel located in Metairie. Len Wormser of HREC exclusively represented the seller, Hotel Capital LLC, in the transaction. Barry Swanson, Michael Salloway, Ketan Patel and Scott Stephens of HREC assisted in the transaction as well. The buyer, Atlanta-based Generation Hospitality, will manage the hotel. The sales price was not disclosed.

The Sheraton Galleria Metairie Hotel is located at Four Galleria Blvd. and is five miles from the New Orleans Botanical Garden and seven miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The property’s rooms feature free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, mini fridges, safes and coffeemakers, as well as room service. Other hotel amenities include a restaurant/bar, a convenience shop, gym, rooftop pool and event space.

Hotel Capital LLC is an Indianapolis-based, private equity real estate investment firm.