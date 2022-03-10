REBusinessOnline

HREC Investment Advisors Arranges Sale of 295-Room Sonesta Suites Hotel in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

DALLAS — Hospitality brokerage firm HREC Investment Advisors has arranged the sale of the 295-room Sonesta Suites Dallas Park Central, located in the city’s central business district. The property offers a pool, fitness center, business center and a bar/lounge. Mark Rome and Monty Levy of HREC represented the seller, hospitality REIT Service Properties Trust, in the transaction. Omni Vision Dallas LLC acquired the asset for an undisclosed price with plans to reposition it as a multifamily property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  