HREC Investment Advisors Arranges Sale of 295-Room Sonesta Suites Hotel in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

DALLAS — Hospitality brokerage firm HREC Investment Advisors has arranged the sale of the 295-room Sonesta Suites Dallas Park Central, located in the city’s central business district. The property offers a pool, fitness center, business center and a bar/lounge. Mark Rome and Monty Levy of HREC represented the seller, hospitality REIT Service Properties Trust, in the transaction. Omni Vision Dallas LLC acquired the asset for an undisclosed price with plans to reposition it as a multifamily property.