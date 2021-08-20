HREC Negotiates Sale of 179-Room Crowne Plaza Suites Hotel in Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — HREC Investment Advisors has negotiated the sale of Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, a 179-room hotel located about seven miles from the downtown area. The property offers a pool, fitness center, business center, restaurant and bar and indoor and outdoor event space. Phil White and Mark von Dwingelo of HREC represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.