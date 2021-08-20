REBusinessOnline

HREC Negotiates Sale of 179-Room Crowne Plaza Suites Hotel in Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — HREC Investment Advisors has negotiated the sale of Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, a 179-room hotel located about seven miles from the downtown area. The property offers a pool, fitness center, business center, restaurant and bar and indoor and outdoor event space. Phil White and Mark von Dwingelo of HREC represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews