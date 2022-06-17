REBusinessOnline

HREC Negotiates Sale of 63-Room Best Western Hotel in South Padre Island, Texas

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS — HREC Investment Advisors has negotiated the sale of the 63-room Best Western Beachside Inn in the coastal resort community of South Padre Island. Ketan Patel and Mark Rome of HREC represented the seller, a Florida-based limited liability company, in the transaction. An out-of-state investor purchased the hotel for an undisclosed price and will retain the Best Western flag.

