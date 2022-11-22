HSA Commercial Begins Construction on Four Spec Warehouses Totaling 1.9 MSF in Illinois, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

This rendering shows plans for Delany Commerce Center II, a 218,500-square-foot warehouse in Waukegan, Ill.

WAUKEGAN, MT. PLEASANT AND KENOSHA, WIS. — HSA Commercial has begun construction on four speculative warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the I-94 corridor between metro Chicago and Milwaukee.

Delany Commerce Center II in Waukegan, Ill., will span 218,500 square feet. Completion is slated for July 2023. Situated adjacent to a facility that HSA developed in 2014, the building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 28 truck docks, four drive-in doors and parking for 300 cars. Harris Architects is the project architect, PREMIER Design + Build Group is the general contractor and Manhard Consulting is the civil engineer. Colliers is marketing the property for lease.

Building IV at Park 94 will span 226,148 square feet in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. HSA completed its first phase of the industrial park in 2009. Scheduled for completion in July 2023, the new building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 52 truck docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 37 trailers and 286 cars. CBRE is marketing the building for lease.

HSA also broke ground on the first of three planned buildings at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West in Kenosha, Wis. The developer is scheduled to deliver the 550,647-square-foot warehouse in the third quarter of 2023. The facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 79 truck docks, four drive-in doors and parking for 106 trailers and 256 cars. CBRE is marketing the project for lease.

Also in Kenosha, HSA broke ground on Highland Commerce Center of Somers, a 918,844-square-foot distribution center. Plans call for a clear height of 40 feet, 109 dock doors, 165 truck trailer parking stalls and 511 employee parking spaces. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the building for lease.

For the three Wisconsin projects, Partners in Design is the project architect, PREMIER Design + Build Group is the general contractor and Pinnacle Engineering is the civil engineer.