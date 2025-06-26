Thursday, June 26, 2025
The project is part of the Pabst Farms development in Oconomowoc. (Rendering courtesy of Cornerstone Architects)
HSA Commercial Begins Development of 226,321 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

OCONOMOWOC, WIS. — HSA Commercial Real Estate has begun development of a 226,321-square-foot speculative industrial facility at Pabst Farms, a 1,500-acre master-planned community in Oconomowoc, about 35 miles west of Milwaukee. Located one mile southwest of the I-94 and Highway 67 interchange, the Class A warehouse is slated for completion in the fourth quarter. Situated on 17.3 acres, the project will accommodate users seeking as little as 40,800 square feet. The building will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 50-foot-by-50-foot column spacing with a 60-foot speed bay, more than 30 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 342 automobile parking spaces and 140 trailer stalls.

Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke is handling leasing for the property. Cornerstone Architects, a Nelson company, is the project architect. Pinnacle Engineering is the civil engineer, and Riley Construction is the general contractor. Nearly 1,000 acres have been developed across the residential, retail, healthcare and education sectors within Pabst Farms, which was created in 2002. The remaining 450 acres will be built under an updated 2024 master plan that further integrates commercial, industrial and innovation uses.

