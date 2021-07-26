HSA Commercial Begins Development of Three Spec Warehouses Totaling 855,748 SF in Indiana, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Wisconsin

This rendering shows plans for the 130,600-square-foot building in Cudahy, a southern suburb of Milwaukee.

PLAINFIELD, IND. AND CUDAHY AND BRISTOL, WIS. — HSA Commercial Real Estate has begun development of three warehouses totaling 855,748 square feet in metro Indianapolis and southeast Wisconsin. All of the developments are being built on a speculative basis. The first building is Gateway Industrial IV within the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, a western suburb of Indianapolis. The 278,148-square-foot warehouse is the sixth building that HSA has developed in the 55-acre industrial park since 2004. Scheduled for completion in late 2021, it will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 28 truck docks and 621 parking spaces.

The second project will span 130,600 square feet at 4850 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Cudahy, a southern suburb of Milwaukee. The building, which replaces a vacant structure, is slated for delivery in June 2022. It will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 13 truck docks and 102 parking spaces.

Lastly, HSA is developing its third warehouse within Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in Bristol, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The 447,000-square-foot building is scheduled for completion in early 2022. It will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 73 truck docks and ample parking for employees. Premier Design + Build Group is the general contractor for the new Bristol building.