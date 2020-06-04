HSA Commercial Real Estate Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial Park in Bristol, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The two-building first phase of Bristol Highlands Commerce Center is slated for completion in the fourth quarter.

BRISTOL, WIS. — HSA Commercial Real Estate, in partnership with Washington Capital Management, has broken ground on the first phase of the 68-acre Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in Bristol near I-94 and the Wisconsin-Illinois border. The first two speculative buildings are slated for completion in the fourth quarter. One is a 157,656-square-foot warehouse with 31 truck docks, and the other is a 472,216-square-foot distribution center with 72 truck docks. Jeff Hoffman and Chad Vande Zande of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, along with Eric Fischer of Cushman & Wakefield in Chicago, are marketing the facilities for lease. Premier Design + Build Group is the general contractor, Partners in Design Architects is the architect and Pinnacle Engineering is the civil engineer.