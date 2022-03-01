HSA Commercial to Develop 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Project in Bristol, Wisconsin

Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West will consist of three new buildings.

BRISTOL, WIS. — HSA Commercial Real Estate has unveiled plans to build a new speculative industrial development totaling 1.3 million square feet near its existing Bristol Highlands Commerce Center East in Bristol, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The three-building project will be named Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West. HSA plans to start construction on the first 550,000-square-foot building in April with completion slated for July 2023. The two additional buildings will span 417,000 and 357,000 square feet. The project team consists of Partners in Design Architects, Premier Design + Build Group LLC and Pinnacle Engineering Group. CBRE will serve as leasing agent.